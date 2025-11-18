Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Efficient in limited chances
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen finished Monday's 118-106 victory over the Bucks with 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes.
Allen didn't see many chances to make an impact in the scoring column Monday night, as it was Donovan Mitchell who was in full control of the Cavaliers' offensive attack. However, Allen still managed to score in double figures for the 10th time in 13 games this season while tacking on a block for a third straight matchup.
