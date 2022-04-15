Allen (finger) is expected to play Friday against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unless he suffers a setback in warmups, the Cavs' All-Star center will be available for Friday's do-or-die play-in game against the Hawks. His presence will be beneficial against Atlanta's Clint Capela, freeing Evan Mobley to roam and disrupt more defensively. Allen could be rusty given that he hasn't played since March 6, but he'll still presumably see heavy minutes given the situation.