Allen (finger) posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 130-123 loss to the Hawks.

Allen made his return from a three-game absence due to a right middle finger strain and didn't operate with any limitations, as he stepped back into the starting five and ended up surpassing his season-long average in minutes (26.1). The veteran center's scoring average is up nearly a full point from the 2024-25 campaign (13.5 points per game to 14.3), but his 57.3 percent mark from the field is down over 13.0 percentage points from last season.