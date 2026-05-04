Allen amassed 22 points (7-11 FG, 8-14 FT), 19 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 114-102 Game 7 win over the Raptors in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Allen had easily his best performance of the first round, dropping a series-high 22 points. The big man tied the team high in scoring despite leaving points on the table at the charity stripe. Allen's 19 rebounds were also a series- and game-best mark. Additionally, he made his presence felt on the defensive end with a game-high five combined steals-plus-blocks. He'll aim to carry that momentum into the Eastern Conference Semifinals against Detroit.