Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Allen injured his right knee during the Cavaliers' win over the Pistons on Tuesday. The injury will sideline the veteran center for Sunday's contest, but he could return for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set against the 76ers on Sunday. Thomas Bryant figures to be the top candidate to enter Cleveland's starting lineup in Allen's absence.
