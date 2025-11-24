Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) will miss Monday's game against the Raptors.
Allen will miss a third straight game as he continues to recover from a strained right finger. Allen's next chance to play comes Friday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Expected to play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Efficient in limited chances•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Drops 30 points in win•