Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Probable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Allen is expected to return from a three-game absence Friday. With this news, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Jaylon Tyson and Larry Nance could be less involved for Cleveland.
