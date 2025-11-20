default-cbs-image
Allen (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Allen is managing a strained right finger ahead of the action. The star big man could go through Friday's pregame warmups in order to determine his status. Evan Mobley could shift over to center if Allen is out, which would open up more playing time for De'Andre Hunter and Dean Wade at power forward.

