Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Allen is a new addition to the injury report for Cleveland. If he's unable to shake off this questionable tag, guys like Thomas Bryant and Dean Wade could be asked to step up in the frontcourt.
