Allen had seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Jazz.

Allen continues to put up modest production on both ends of the floor, a contrast to what he was doing to open the season. Over the past week, Allen has averaged just 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.2 blocks. While this is not ideal, it is also not altogether surprising given the rise of Evan Mobley. Allen will almost certainly be better than this moving forward but could find himself taking a backset to Mobley more often as the season develops.