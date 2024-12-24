Allen had seven points (2-6 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 124-113 victory over the Jazz.
Allen continues to put up modest production on both ends of the floor, a contrast to what he was doing to open the season. Over the past week, Allen has averaged just 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.2 blocks. While this is not ideal, it is also not altogether surprising given the rise of Evan Mobley. Allen will almost certainly be better than this moving forward but could find himself taking a backset to Mobley more often as the season develops.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Perfect from field in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Returns to form in win•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Held to six points•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Posts another double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Hauls in 10 rebounds Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Double-double streak remains alive•