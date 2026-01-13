Allen ended with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-112 loss to Utah.

While the workload was encouraging, this was a mild effort from Allen, and that's been the case a lot this season. Across 29 appearances this season, Allen's numbers have been down with averages of 13.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.5 minutes per contest.