Allen recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks and one turnover in 28 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Allen isn't the most exciting player, but he can be a steady source of rebounds and defensive stats while boosting your team's field goal percentage. He's a solid, mid-round target for draft day.