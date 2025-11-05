Allen (finger) will play in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia barring a setback in pregame warmups, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

For the first time this season, the Cavaliers' entire core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Allen will be available. Allen has missed back-to-back games with a fractured finger on his left hand, but the 27-year-old center appears to be a full-go Wednesday. Per Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Allen will wear a protective splint on the finger. He's averaging 14.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.