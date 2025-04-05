Allen didn't return to Friday's 114-113 win over the Spurs after halftime due to rest purposes, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Allen started and played 16 minutes in the first half before being shut down for the night and finishing with four points (2-2 FG), four rebounds and three assists. The decision to keep him out for the second half was a planned compromise between the Cavaliers organization and Allen, whose goal is to play in all 82 games this season. He should be back in action for Sunday's game against the Kings, though Allen could have his minutes managed once again.