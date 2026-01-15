Tyson totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over Philadelphia.

Tyson was elevated to the starting lineup in place of Sam Merrill, who ended up leaving Wednesday's contest due to a hand injury. If Merrill ends up missing more time, not only would Tyson stay in the starting lineup, but he would also likely take on additional playing time. In 22 starts, Tyson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.0 threes across 28.2 minutes.