Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Adds 12 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over Philadelphia.
Tyson was elevated to the starting lineup in place of Sam Merrill, who ended up leaving Wednesday's contest due to a hand injury. If Merrill ends up missing more time, not only would Tyson stay in the starting lineup, but he would also likely take on additional playing time. In 22 starts, Tyson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.0 threes across 28.2 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Likely to play through illness•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Upgraded to available•
-
Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson: Added to injury report•