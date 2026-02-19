default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Tyson will come off the bench Thursday night against the Nets, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Tyson will be utilized off the bench for the first since since Jan. 12. He's averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in his last four appearances as a reserve.

More News