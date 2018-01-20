Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Falls ill, questionable to return
Love is dealing with an illness and is questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Love played only three minutes before leaving the floor with an illness. If he ends up ruled out of the remainder of the contest, Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green could see extended run.
