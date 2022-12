Love recorded 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 118-107 loss to the Raptors.

Love has been aggressive and effective from three lately. Over the past four games, he's 10-for-22 (45.5 percent) from deep and averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 boards and 2.8 dimes in 21.8 minutes. Given his role and injury history, he's really only viable in fantasy as a four-game-week streamer in deep leagues.