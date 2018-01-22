Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play vs. Spurs
Love (illness) said Monday that he's feeling better and will be available Tuesday against the Spurs, Cavs play-by-play voice Fred McLeod reports.
Love was limited to just three minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to the Thunder, and he admitted Monday that he was batting dizziness and flu-like symptoms. However, the 29-year-old went through a full practice Monday and should return to his regular role Tuesday night. Love is averaging just 23.9 minutes per game in January, which he's translated to 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, down considerably from his November and December numbers.
