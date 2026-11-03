Cleveland recalled Diop (knee) from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Monday.

Diop has continued to miss games due to his injury, having yet to make his 2026-27 season debut, even though he would be limited to a depth role when healthy. He's back with the NBA team after spending time with the G League squad, and his status remains uncertain for the time being. However, he could still be expected to make some appearances for the Charge while he builds competitive momentum once his knee is fully healed.