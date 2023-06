The Cavaliers picked up Stevens' $1.9 million team option ahead of Thursday's deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Stevens will stay in Cleveland after spending the first three first years of his career there. The 25-year-old forward saw an inconsistent role in 2022-23, starting in 25 of his 62 appearances. Stevens averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in a career-high 18.1 minutes per game.