Stevens is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.

Stevens has started the last six games for the Cavs after operating in a limited role to begin the season, averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per contest during the recent stretch. However, it appears the third-year forward is expected to miss Friday's matchup in Milwaukee, so Dean Wade and Cedi Osman should see increased playing time if he's ultimately ruled out.