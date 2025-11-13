Ball is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Miami.

With both Darius Garland (toe) and Donovan Mitchell (rest) unavailable for Wednesday's game, Ball will draw the start, and he'll be joined by Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, De'Andre Hunter and Jarrett Allen in the first unit. Ball has struggled to make an impact this season, so it'll be interesting to see what he can do in a starting role with little depth behind him.