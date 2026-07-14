Cavaliers' Meleek Thomas: Drops 35 points in SL win

Thomas tallied 35 points (14-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 90-73 Summer League win over the Heat.

Thomas put on a show Monday, delivering an extremely efficient performance and knocking down a game-high five triples en route to a game-best 35 points. The rookie second-rounder also tied for the game high in steals and was one of three Cavaliers players to record at least three combined steals-plus-blocks. Thomas has reached the 20-point mark in all three of his Las Vegas Summer League games thus far, and he has dropped 30-plus points in back-to-back outings.