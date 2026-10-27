Thomas contributed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's 127-125 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Thomas made an immediate impact from beyond the arc, connecting on four of five three-point attempts while producing 16 points in just 19 minutes. His efficiency was impressive, but the limited workload and minimal contributions outside scoring suggest his fantasy value remains uncertain. Thomas will likely need more consistent playing time to become a dependable option, particularly with Cleveland featuring several established offensive contributors in the backcourt. He has some upside in dynasty and deep leagues, though.