Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Depth role continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant finished Monday's 122-113 victory over Utah with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes.
Bryant continues to serve as a backup option, despite the fact that Jarrett Allen was out due to injury management. Although Bryant appears to have cemented a spot in the rotation, it is unlikely to yield enough production to warrant significant fantasy attention.
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