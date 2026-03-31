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Bryant finished Monday's 122-113 victory over Utah with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes.

Bryant continues to serve as a backup option, despite the fact that Jarrett Allen was out due to injury management. Although Bryant appears to have cemented a spot in the rotation, it is unlikely to yield enough production to warrant significant fantasy attention.

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