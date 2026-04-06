Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant closed Sunday's 117-108 win over the Pacers with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes.
Jarrett Allen (knee) and Evan Mobley (calf) were given the night off for the front end of this back-to-back set, allowing Bryant to feature against his former team. If Allen and Mobley get the green light to return Monday against Memphis, Bryant's streaming appeal will take a massive hit.
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