Cavaliers' Thomas Bryant: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bryant (calf) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Bryant is in line for a third straight absence as a result of a left calf strain, and the fact that he continues to be ruled out a full day ahead of game action isn't a great sign. He'll have one final opportunity for regular-season action Sunday against Washington.
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