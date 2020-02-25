Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Strong effort off bench
Thompson scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-119 overtime win over the Heat.
The Cavs rallied from a big deficit in the second half only after Andre Drummond hit the bench, allowing Thompson and Larry Nance to both produce solid lines from the second unit. The Cavs' frontcourt rotation remains in flux but Thompson has kept his production above water, averaging 17.0 points, 9.5 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 threes in 26.8 minutes over the last four games.
