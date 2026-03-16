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Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Listed out for Tuesday
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Proctor (quadriceps) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Danny Cunningham of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.
Proctor continues to miss time while dealing with a right quadriceps strain. His next opportunity to return will arrive Thursday in Chicago.
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