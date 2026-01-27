default-cbs-image
Williams is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Trail Blazers on Monday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The rookie second-rounder made his first NBA start against the Bulls on Saturday, though he logged just 10 minutes while recording two points, two rebounds and one block. Williams will revert to a bench role Monday while Neemias Queta (illness) returns to the starting lineup, and the former could lose out on rotational minutes due to the return of Josh Minott (ankle).

