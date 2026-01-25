Williams chipped in two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and one block in 10 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Bulls.

The rookie second-rounder has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League with the Maine Celtics, but he was given the opportunity to start Saturday while Neemias Queta -- who has been battling an illness as of late -- came off the bench. However, Williams played just 10 minutes in his first NBA start and was not on the floor for the entire fourth quarter, so there isn't a glaring need to pick up the Kentucky product off waivers as of yet.