Celtics' Amari Williams: Starting sans Queta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams will start against the Hawks on Wednesday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
With Neemias Queta (illness) unavailable, Williams will get the starting nod for just the second time this season. The rookie second-rounder logged a career-high 26 minutes in Monday's win over Portland, during which he posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.
More News
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Flirts with double-double•
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Back to bench Monday•
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Does little in first NBA start•
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Starting Saturday•
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Out with hand fracture•
-
Celtics' Amari Williams: Signs two-way deal with Boston•