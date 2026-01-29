Williams will start against the Hawks on Wednesday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

With Neemias Queta (illness) unavailable, Williams will get the starting nod for just the second time this season. The rookie second-rounder logged a career-high 26 minutes in Monday's win over Portland, during which he posted nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal.