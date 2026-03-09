Scheierman posted 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 109-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for the second-year wing, and all of them have come since Feb. 4. With Jayson Tatum back in action. Scheierman has shifted to the second unit, but he's still holding onto a sizeable role in the rotation. He's drained at least one three-pointer in 15 straight games (13 starts), averaging 9.1 points, 6.2 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.7 threes in 26.1 minutes over that stretch.