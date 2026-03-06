Scheierman is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Mavericks on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Scheierman has started in 16 games this season, all of which have come in the Celtics' last 24 games. However, the second-year pro will revert to a bench role for Friday's contest due to the much-anticipated return of Jayson Tatum (Achilles). Scheierman should continue to serve in a meaningful role as a reserve, especially with Jordan Walsh (illness) sidelined for Friday's contest. Since the All-Star break, Scheierman has averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 threes over 27.6 minutes per game.