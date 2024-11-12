site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Recalled from G League
Boston recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Tuesday.
Boston begins a back-to-back set Tuesday, and Scheierman will be available to provide emergency depth at forward. Jayson Tatum (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
