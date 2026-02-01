Scheierman is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Scheierman drew a spot start in Friday's win over the Kings but will return to a bench role Sunday with Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee) set to return after a one-game absence. In 15 appearances in January, Scheierman averaged 4.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest, including four starts.