Scheierman didn't play during Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers.

The absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) has vacated plenty of usage in Boston, though it doesn't seem like Scheierman will be able to capitalize on the opportunity for the time being. That said, he may not be far off from getting a look in the rotation, given that Josh Minott scored just two points in 14 minutes Wednesday.