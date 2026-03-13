default-cbs-image
Scheierman will start Thursday versus the Thunder.

Scheierman is getting a spot-start due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) taking a maintenance day. Through 16 starts this season, Scheierman has posted averages of 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 triples per game.

