Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman will start Thursday versus the Thunder.
Scheierman is getting a spot-start due to Jayson Tatum (Achilles) taking a maintenance day. Through 16 starts this season, Scheierman has posted averages of 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 triples per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Double-double from second unit•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Moved to bench in Tatum return•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Meaningful role continues•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Available to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Dealing with fractured left thumb•
-
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Holding down starting role•