Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting versus Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman will start in Friday's game against Atlanta, according to Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com.
Jaylen Brown (calf) won't play, so Scheierman will enter the starting lineup. The 2024 No. 30 overall pick has started 17 times this season, amassing 9.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in those appearances.
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