White exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Lakers due to an apparent arm injury, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

White hit the floor and checked out of Friday's contest with 1:59 remaining in the first. However, he came back to the bench shortly thereafter, which bodes well for his chances of returning to the game. If he's unable to return, Anfernee Simons and Baylor Scheierman are candidates for increased minutes.