Head coach Brad Stevens said Monday that Hayward will have a minutes restriction hovering around 25 minutes to start the season, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Stevens had said last week that he may restrict Hayward's minutes, but it was unclear by how much. Putting a limit of 25 minutes on Hayward is quite strict, and that will certainly limit his value early on in the regular season. With the All-Star not playing a full workload, the Celtics may have to rely on the likes of Marcus Smart and Semi Ojeleye to play more minutes off the bench in the early goings.