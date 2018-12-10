Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Seen without walking boot
Yabusele (ankle) was seen without a walking boot ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Yabusele appears to be progressing with his recovery from an ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month. While this is a promising development, there still isn't a specific timeline to return for the French forward, who was only averaging 1.8 and 1.1 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game prior to the injury.
More News
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Set for extended absence•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Returns to G League, scores 16•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Assigned to G League•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Collects sixth DNP in loss at Portland•
-
Celtics' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared for training camp•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...