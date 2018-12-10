Yabusele (ankle) was seen without a walking boot ahead of Monday's game against the Pelicans, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Yabusele appears to be progressing with his recovery from an ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month. While this is a promising development, there still isn't a specific timeline to return for the French forward, who was only averaging 1.8 and 1.1 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game prior to the injury.