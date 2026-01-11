Gonzalez will start against the Spurs on Saturday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The rookie first-rounder will get the starting nod for just the second time this season due to Sam Hauser (hamstring) being sidelined. Over five appearances this month, Gonzalez has averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per contest, though he'll likely see an uptick in minutes Sunday.