Springer (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Springer remains out due to left knee tendinopathy. However, he's not a regular part of Boston's rotation, so his absence shouldn't impact fantasy hoops.
