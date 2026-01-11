Brown is doubtful to play Monday versus the Pacers due to lower back spasms.

It appears that Brown will be hitting the sidelines Monday evening, but the good news is that after Monday's game, the Celtics won't play again until Thursday, so Brown will have plenty of time to rest his back. Sam Hauser (hamstring) is questionable for Monday, and if he's forced to join Brown on the inactive list, Hugo Gonzalez could get the start, while Payton Pritchard and Derrick White will do the heavy lifting on offense.