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Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Good to go Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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Brown (Achilles) is good to go for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Brown is set to return from a two-game absence after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. With Jayson Tatum (rest) getting the night off, Brown is likely to see considerable usage against Atlanta.