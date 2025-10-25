Brown registered 23 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 35 minutes during the Celtics' 105-95 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring for a second consecutive game while connecting on three triples, though he also coughed up the ball a game-high seven times. The four-time All-Star has logged 18 field-goal attempts in each of the first two games of the regular season, and he is expected to operate as the Celtics' top offensive option while Jayson Tatum recovers from an right Achilles tear that he suffered in May.