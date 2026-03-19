Brown notched 32 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 win over Golden State.

Brown couldn't miss to begin Wednesday's game, dropping in 19 points on nine shots through the first quarter of play, and he finished a perfect 9-for-9 at the line. Brown has been on a heater over the past two, scoring a total of 73 points on 21-for-41 shooting, and he'll look to keep it going Friday with a favorable matchup versus Memphis.