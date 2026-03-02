The Celtics have ruled out Brown for Monday's game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness.

Brown ended Sunday's 114-98 victory over Philadelphia with 27 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes, but he's evidently feeling under the weather coming out of that game and will get a chance to rest up and recuperate for the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set. With Brown sitting, the Celtics will have more usage available for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, while Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez could see upticks in playing time.